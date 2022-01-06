1 min read.Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 10:16 PM ISTLivemint
West Bengal on Thursday reported over 15,421 Covid-19 infections, 1,399 more than the previous day, it is also the highest ever spike in a single spike. With today's count, the state's tally rose to 16,93,744. Currently, the active cases stand at 8,059
Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 6,569, followed by 2,560 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and 1,248 in Howrah. On Wednesday, the metropolis had registered 6,170 cases, while North 24 Parganas had logged 2,540 infections.