West Bengal logs over 15,000 Covid cases; highest-ever single-day rise

West Bengal on Thursday reported over 15,421 Covid-19 infections, 1,399 more than the previous day, it is also the highest ever spike in a single spike. With today's count, the state's tally rose to 16,93,744. Currently, the active cases stand at 8,059

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 6,569, followed by 2,560 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and 1,248 in Howrah. On Wednesday, the metropolis had registered 6,170 cases, while North 24 Parganas had logged 2,540 infections.

The daily positivity rate rose to 24.71% from 23.17% on the previous day. As many as 62,413 samples were tested on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 19 more patients succumbed to the infection pushing the toll to 19,846. Seven fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas and three in Kolkata, it said.

A total of 7,343 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,32,797. However, the discharge rate slightly dipped to 96.40 per cent.

