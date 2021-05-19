West Bengal's coronavirus death toll rose to 13,733 after 157 more people succumbed to the infection today, the state health department said.

Altogether 19,006 new Covid-19 cases of infection took the tally to 11,90,867.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was reduced to 1,31,491 from Tuesday's 1,31,793.

In addition, 19,151 recoveries have been reported in a span of 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 87.81%.

As many as 70,133 samples were tested for coronavirus in Bengal since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, a low-pressure area, which is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, will intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.