Home >News >India >West Bengal logs record 157 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 19,006 fresh cases

West Bengal logs record 157 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, 19,006 fresh cases

A hand rickshaw puller carries passengers near a COVID-19 hospital in Kolkata.
1 min read . 10:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Altogether 19,006 new Covid-19 cases of infection took the tally to 11,90,867
  • The number of active Covid-19 cases was reduced to 1,31,491 from Tuesday's 1,31,793

West Bengal's coronavirus death toll rose to 13,733 after 157 more people succumbed to the infection today, the state health department said.

Altogether 19,006 new Covid-19 cases of infection took the tally to 11,90,867.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was reduced to 1,31,491 from Tuesday's 1,31,793.

In addition, 19,151 recoveries have been reported in a span of 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 87.81%.

As many as 70,133 samples were tested for coronavirus in Bengal since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, a low-pressure area, which is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, will intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

