West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari's convoy allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar | WATCH

The convoy of West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Cooch Behar, while he was on his way to the Superintendent of Police Office, PTI reported.

However, the TMC described the charges as “well-scripted drama.”

Adhikari was travelling to North Bengal to lead a BJP protest outside the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police's office. He also faced sloganeering and black flags near the Khagrabari area.

BJP leaders reported that a mob with TMC flags and black flags assembled at Khagrabari crossing around 12:35 pm as Adhikari’s convoy was passing through.

Protesters allegedly shouted 'go back' slogans and threw shoes at his vehicle. The window panes of one car in his convoy, including a police escort vehicle, were shattered.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a Kolkata court prohibited Adhikari from making any "defamatory statements" against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The direction was issued in an interim order applicable until August 19.

The 8th court Judge at Alipore court, in response to the order related to a civil defamation case filed by TMC's Diamond Harbour MP, has scheduled the case to be reconsidered on August 19.

Banerjee claimed that Adhikari made some defamatory remarks about him during a press conference at the BJP office here on July 26.

The court noted that both the TMC MP and the BJP leaderare public figures with a reputation in society, but they also have a political rivalry.

In a separate development, Adhikari accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sharing a fake video related to an assault on a Bengali-speaking woman and her child last month, which he considers misleading and inappropriate.

He stressed that everyone, including Mamata Banerjee, is subject to the law and must be held accountable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Mamata Banerjee, as the administrative head of West Bengal and a senior politician, has irresponsibly shared a fabricated video. No one is above the law, and she must be held accountable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Despite demands from the Delhi Police, she has not withdrawn her misleading post," ANI quoted Adhikari.