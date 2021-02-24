With a spurt in Covid-19 cases in four states, West Bengal will make it essential for those arriving from those states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from 27 February.

People travelling to Bengal from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana by flights will have to show a negative RT-PCR test from Saturday.

Those entering Bengal by trains or buses have been exempted.

Official order was issued today.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has registered two coronavirus-related deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,253, the health department has said.

One fatality each was reported from Purulia and Kalimpong districts, it said adding that one of the two deaths were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The tally mounted to 5,74,099 after 189 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state. The discharge rate improved to 97.62% after 228 recoveries were registered in the state. So far, 5,60,447 people have been cured of the infection in West Bengal.

The number of active cases currently is 3,399, the bulletin said.

So far, around 8 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal in the past 32 days, the official added.

Govt deputes high-level teams to 10 states for Covid management

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targetted coronavirus response and management.

As per the official statement, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent spike in the number of coronavirus infections. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite Covid-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in Covid-19 management are not lost.

