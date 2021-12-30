West Bengal makes RT-PCR test must for pilgrims arriving in Ganga Sagar Mela

West Bengal makes RT-PCR test must for pilgrims arriving in Ganga Sagar Mela1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
- 30 lakh pilgrims expected to arrive in Ganga Sagar Mela
The West Bengal government on Thursday made Covid RT-PCR test must for pilgrims from various states arriving in Ganga Sagar Mela, news agency ANI reported.
“Sanitisation and vaccination drive has been started in the area. Pilgrims and sadhus can get vaccinated. 30 lakh pilgrims expected to arrive," the news agency quoted P Ulaganathan, DM, South 24 Parganas, as saying.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was recently in the district to take a stock of preparation of mela, which will begin next month. She also held an administrative meeting there and directed the officials to review the Covid situation.
"COVID cases are rising across the state. There are omicron infections. A review of the situation is required," she said. She called the schools and colleges could be closed down keeping the surge in Covid cases in mind.
Banerjee asked officials to identify containment zones in Kolkata and other municipalities.
Today, Banerjee said restrictions cannot be imposed everywhere as it may impact the economy as has been the case since the onset of the pandemic.
Speaking to reporters while visiting the Sagar Island, Banerjee said Covid cases in Kolkata were rising as it was a transit point for people travelling on trains and flights. "Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high," she said.
Later, she suspended international flights coming from at-risk countries to Kolkata.
