11 killed as lightning strikes West Bengal's Malda

West Bengal news: As many as 11 people were killed in lightning strikes at various places across the Malda district.

At least 11 people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes at various places across West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. A couple died in Harishchandrapur when they were working in the fields. The rest were residents of Englishbazar and Manikchak police station areas.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of 11 people. She posted on X, “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in Malda due to the tragic lightning strikes. I extend my deepest condolences to them during this difficult time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our district administration is working tirelessly to provide all necessary support to the affected. We will do everything in our capacity to assist those in need," Banerjee said.

