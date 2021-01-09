Subscribe
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Staff Writer

Recently a similar notification was issued by the Tamil Nadu government to increase the occupancy in cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to 100 per cent capacity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state but asserted following precautionary measures in the view of Covid-19.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 26th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2021 via video conference on Friday.

"Due to the pandemic, only 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls is allowed. Now I am allowing 100 per cent occupancy but proper care needs to be taken," she said.

Actor Shahrukh Khan also participated in the event virtually. The Kolkata Film Festival, which was started in the year 1995, is being organised virtually in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently a similar notification was issued by the Tamil Nadu government to increase the occupancy in cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to 100 per cent capacity.

However, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary stating that the state government's move is the dilution of the Ministry of Home Affair's order.

Bhalla asked the chief secretary to immediately issue the necessary order to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated December 28, 2020, and inform compliance to this Ministry.

