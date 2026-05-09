West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee asks Left, ultra-Left to come together with TMC against BJP; CPI(M) responds

Following a decisive defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has made a public appeal for unity. She called on Left, ultra-Left and all national parties to join hands against the BJP. The appeal came on the evening of Rabindra Jayanti, from her residence in Kalighat.

The BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress secured just 80 seats out of 293 declared results. One constituency was undergoing re-election at the time of the declaration.

Congress won two seats, CPI(M) one, ISF one and AJUP two. The BJP secured 45.84% of the total vote share. Trinamool received 40.80% while CPI(M) got 4.45% and Congress 2.97%.

Earlier, BJP's new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took oath at Brigade Parade Ground. Didi addressed her Rabindra Jayanti gathering at Kalighat on the same day. She did not attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee's Appeal Standing before a portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, Mamata Banerjee made her appeal directly. She said, "In front of Rabindranath, I make this appeal to everyone."

She added, "This is not the time to think who I am or who you are."

“I have no ego to reject the Left parties, be it Left or ultra-Left, all are welcome. All national parties are welcome to come together against the BJP. We’ll fight at the Centre. Let’s come together in the state as well,” she said.

Her central message was simple: the enemy of my enemy is my friend. She declared the BJP to be the primary political enemy. She invited any party willing to talk to visit her office between 4 PM and 6 PM.

Mamata Banerjee made several serious allegations against the new BJP government. She claimed outsiders and "goons" were being brought into West Bengal to harass people. She alleged disturbances occurred outside her own residence and outside Abhishek Banerjee's home.

According to her, people banged on doors and demanded that family members come outside. She also claimed tutors were being stopped from entering the house.

Didi accused the BJP of unleashing "unchecked and unrestrained terror" against Trinamool workers. She said hooliganism was taking place outside many homes while police stayed silent.

The former CM also alleged that decorators were warned not to provide platforms or pandals for Rabindra Jayanti events. She claimed permission was denied for Tagore tribute programs at three locations, including Kalighat Crossing.

Didi further alleged that her internet services were disconnected without prior notice. She said, "I do not want their mercy. I do not seek anyone's sympathy."

Trinamool announced the creation of a relief fund for workers allegedly affected by post-poll violence. Legal matters related to the fund will reportedly be handled by Kalyan Banerjee. Singer and politician Indranil Sen could not attend due to disturbances in his area.

Banerjee also questioned the legitimacy of the election outcome. She stated, "We actually won the fight. We were made to lose."

She said several national opposition leaders had already contacted her, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal.

CPI(M) Responds CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim responded by quoting Tagore. "When life dries up, come with the stream of compassion," Anandabazar Patrika quoted the veteran leader as launching a sarcastic attack on Banerjee.

Senior leader Sujan Chakraborty agrees that the BJP needs to be defeated at all costs. But, he doubts Mamata Banerjee’s credibility.

“She said that the BJP was her ‘natural ally’. She claimed to fight with the BJP in front. She installed the BJP in West Bengal. She must be held guilty and responsible for that, he said..