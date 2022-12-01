Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee government declares public holiday on 26 December

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee government declares public holiday on 26 December

1 min read . 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Christmas decorations are seen hanging in the window

  • West Bengal government released a notification declaring a public holiday on 26 December

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government released a notification declaring a public holiday on 26 December, Monday according to the news agency ANI. 

In a detailed notification the state government said," In continuation of this Department Notification No. 3640-F(P2) dated 26 November, 2021, the Governor is pleased to declare 26 December, 2022 (Monday) as a holiday being the day after Christmas for the State Goverment Offices, Local Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Boards, Corporations and Undertakings controlled or owned by State Government, educational Institutions, other offices/institutions under the control of Government of West Bengal with the exception of the offices of Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata and Collector of Stump Revenue, Kolkata".

