West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt moves Supreme Court against governor CV Ananda Bose for withholding assent to bills

The Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal on Friday moved the Supreme Court against Governor CV Ananda Bose alleging her for withholding assent to as many as eight bills. The state govt has alleged that the delay is affecting the welfare of residents of West Bengal for whom the bills were passed.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published12 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
West Bengal: The denial of assent without assigning any reason to the bills passed by the assembly was contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution, says the West Bengal government
West Bengal: The denial of assent without assigning any reason to the bills passed by the assembly was contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution, says the West Bengal government(PTI)

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Friday, July 12, moved the Supreme Court against Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging her for withholding assent to as many as eight bills. The state government has alleged that the delay is affecting the welfare of residents of West Bengal for whom the bills were passed.

The plea further stated that the denial of assent without assigning any reason to the bills passed by the assembly was contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution.

Advocate Astha Sharma, appearing for the West Bengal government, urged the honourable court to list the plea, filed in April, for an urgent hearing.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti alliance sweeps legislative council polls

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took note of Advocate Sharma's submissions and agreed to consider an early hearing.

The petition claims that eight bills passed since 2022 have been left without any action, making the State Assembly’s efforts ineffective.

In its plea, the state government said the denial of assent without assigning any reason to the bills passed by the assembly was contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution.

Also Read | Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas: Cong slams govt; ‘will serve as reminder’, says PM Modi

The Article provides for the process for a bill passed by the assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent. The governor may either assent or withhold assent or reserve the bill for consideration by the President.

"When a Bill has been passed by the Legislative Assembly of a State or, in the case of a State having a Legislative Council, has been passed by both Houses of the Legislature of the State, it shall be presented to the Governor and the Governor shall declare either that he assents to the Bill or that he withholds assent therefrom or that he reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President," reads Article 200.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Anant adorns ‘saafa’

The bills, which are awaiting consent of the governor, are the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences(Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya Laws, the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, the Aliah University (Amendment) Bill.

These were passed by the state assembly in 2022.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme to stay, tweaks likely in the upcoming budget or later

The West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill was passed in 2023.

Some bills, pending assent, pertain to the time when Jagdeep Dhankhar, the present vice president, was the governor of the state.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWest Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt moves Supreme Court against governor CV Ananda Bose for withholding assent to bills

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue