This comes in the wake of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioning if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant. "How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?" the chief minister said.

