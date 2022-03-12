West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata's Tangra area

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata's Tangra area1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot
A massive fire has broken out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.
More details are being added.
