Home / News / India /  West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata's Tangra area

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata's Tangra area

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot

A massive fire has broken out at a godown in the Tangra area of Kolkata. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

More details are being added.

