West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory in Howrah1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2022, 03:57 PM IST
- Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway
West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in Howrah. Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway.
Details awaited
