West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory in Howrah
West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in Howrah. Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway. 

Details awaited

 

 

 

 

