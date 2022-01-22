West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory in Howrah

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in Howrah. Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details awaited

