West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory in Howrah

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in thermocol factory in Howrah

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway

West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in a thermocol factory in the Rajapur area of Domjur police station in Howrah. Three fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway. 

Details awaited

