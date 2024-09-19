West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh amid Kolkata rape-murder probe

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, had his medical registration cancelled amid outrage over a Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. He is in CBI custody linked to the case and was removed from the WBMC registry under the Bengal Medical Act.

Published19 Sep 2024, 04:19 PM IST
The medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled on Thursday amid continued outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. 

Ghosh, who is in CBI custody in connection with the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC on September 19. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 04:19 PM IST
West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh amid Kolkata rape-murder probe

