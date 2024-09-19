West Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh amid Kolkata rape-murder probe

The medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled on Thursday amid continued outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

Ghosh, who is in CBI custody in connection with the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC on September 19. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act.