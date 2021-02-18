Minister Jakis Hossain and two others were injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them by unidentified miscreants at Nimtita railway station of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm when he was attacked, a senior police officer of West Bengal Police told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

"We have started an investigation," he said adding that a large police contingent was posted at Nimtita railway station.

The minister and the other injured persons were taken to Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

Rival parties accused

An official of the hospital said that the minister suffered "injuries on his legs and lower abdominal part. We are trying to stabilise him before shifting him to a hospital in Kolkata."

Senior minister and TMC leader Malay Ghatak held "political rivals of the party" responsible for the attack, which has come ahead of the assembly election in West Bengal due in April-May this year.

When contacted, Ghatak told PTI that Jakir is a very popular leader in Murshidabad.

"He has successfully conducted rallies where thousands of people participated. It's the work of our political rivals. They wanted to kill Jakir," Ghatak said.

The TMC's Murshidabad district president Abu Taher Khan suspected the involvement of the BJP or the Congress, which was very strong in the district even a few years back, behind the attack.

However, Sabhadhipati of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad Mosharaf Hossain, who was expelled from the TMC earlier in the day, claimed that it is the result of the party's internal feud.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who hails from the district, said, "Jakir is an honest leader unlike several others in the TMC in Murshidabad. I know him personally. I request the state government to arrest the culprits as soon as possible."

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's state president Dilip Ghosh also condemned the attack on Hossain.

"I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

"This shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The law and order has totally failed," Ghosh said.

BJP leaders attacked

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, BJP District President North Kolkata Shibaji Singha Roy sustained injuries after he along with party leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Shankudeb Panda, was attacked allegedly by some persons at Kolkata's Phoolbagan.

He has been admitted to a hospital.

After the incident, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat said that law and order is missing in West Bengal.

"Another murderous attack on BJP leaders by TMC goons near Phoolbagan. This time it was the trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy, who is grievously injured in the attack. Law and order was never there and is missing now," Majumdar tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via