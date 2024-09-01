Weeks after the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, a new case of sexual harassment involving a minor has surfaced in the same state.

According to Indian Express, a nine-year-old girl was sexually abused in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Additionally, a local Trinamool Congress leader allegedly urged the victim's family to "settle the matter."

“The accused is a resident of our village. I could not imagine that he could do such a thing. My daughter, who is nine years old, was coming to my shop from home. At that time he assaulted her. I demand exemplary punishment for him,” the girl’s father said, as reported by Indian Express.

When the alleged sexual assault in the Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat was reported on Saturday night, locals began protesting outside the accused's home. The public outrage was fueled by the involvement of a TMC leader, who is the husband of a panchayat member, and his alleged interference in the case, the report said.

As reported by PTI, Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that a two-day special session of the West Bengal assembly was convened by the government on September 2 to table and pass a Bill which would provide for capital punishment to convicted rapists.

The Bill would be tabled for discussion and passage on Tuesday, the second day of the special session, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The move came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment for convicted rapists.

Earlier, while speaking at the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day rally, the chief minister said she would “sit on dharna outside Raj Bhavan here if the Governor delays in giving his nod to the amended Bill or forwards it to the President for ratification”.

The CM said women will be at the forefront of the proposed dharna, accompanied by “their brothers”.

Meanwhile, several rallies and protests took place all over India to demand justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital last month.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women.

Terming crime against women as an unpardonable sin, the Prime Minister said that whoever is guilty should not be spared.