West Bengal: Modi to inaugurate metro extension to Dakshineswar. See Photos

West Bengal: Modi to inaugurate metro extension to Dakshineswar. See Photos1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 05:30 PM IST
- This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of ₹464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government
- This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate a slew of railway projects in West Bengal including the extension of Kolkata Metro's North-South Line from Noapara to Dakshineswar. Modi calls the project (Noapara to Dakshineswar metro railway extension) special as "it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar."
This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. Thus, it will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.
End of lockdown in sight in UK as it accelerates covid vaccine rollout2 min read . 05:21 PM IST
Maharashtra: One-week complete lockdown imposed in Amravati from Monday amid Covid surge2 min read . 05:15 PM IST
Petrol, diesel price remain stable after 12 days of daily hikes. Check latest prices1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture.
The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.
Sharing the photos of the project, Modi said: You would be happy to know that the two newly built stations of Baranagar and Dakshineswar have many modern facilities that will further ‘Ease of Living.’ They have also been designed aesthetically.
Passengers from Kavi Subhash station in the southern end will be able to travel to Dakshineswar in just over an hour, traversing 31.3 km, a Metro official said.
Gold buying surges in India as prices down ₹10,000 from record highs1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
Heranba Industries IPO opens this week: 10 things to know before you subscribe2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectation, variants, other details1 min read . 12:00 PM IST
Nureca IPO share allocation: How to check application status2 min read . 01:33 PM IST
Apart from this, Modi will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram; doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section; fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line; third line between Rasulpur and Magra of Howrah–Bardhaman Main Line.
See Photos:
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.