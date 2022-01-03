This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The West Bengal Election Commission on Monday banned the roadshows and bike rallies during the municipal corporation elections amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.
The West Bengal election panel in a circular said, "No roadshows, bike rallies allowed during campaigning of municipal polls. Only 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning. Political meetings at indoor locations are allowed with 50% capacity. 500 people allowed for political rallies in open space.'
Since Sunday, 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.
Earlier in the day, the state government closed all schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks from Tuesday and also directed all government and private offices to operate at only 50% capacity.
