West Bengal municipal polls: EC bans roadshows, rallies amid rising number of Covid-19 cases

West Bengal today registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Livemint

Earlier in the day, the state govt closed all schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks from Tuesday and also directed all govt and private offices to operate at only 50% capacity

The West Bengal Election Commission on Monday banned the roadshows and bike rallies during the municipal corporation elections amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The West Bengal election panel in a circular said, "No roadshows, bike rallies allowed during campaigning of municipal polls. Only 5 people allowed for door-to-door campaigning. Political meetings at indoor locations are allowed with 50% capacity. 500 people allowed for political rallies in open space.'

The civic body elections in Bidhan Nagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri are slated to be held on 22 Jan 2022.

Meanwhile, the state today registered 6,078 new Covid-19 cases, 75 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,55,228

The West Bengal health department said 13 more people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours taking the tally up to 19,794.

The health department said the number of active cases in the state is now 20,186 as since Sunday 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals across the state.

Since Sunday, 2,917 coronavirus patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.

Earlier in the day, the state government closed all schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlors, zoos, and entertainment parks from Tuesday and also directed all government and private offices to operate at only 50% capacity.

