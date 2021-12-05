West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be started by the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare soon. Aspirants who fulfill the NEET cut off for this year can register and apply online for the West Bengal seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

State authorities conduct NEET UG counselling for admissions to 85 per cent state quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

The state and central counselling committees, including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) have not announced the dates for NEET 2021 UG counselling yet.

Applicants will have to fill WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 application, which includes registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, result and reporting.

How to register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021

Step 1: Visit the official West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the designated registration link

Step 3: Select course

Step 4: Fill in credentials like NEET roll number and application number in designated fields

Step 5: Login and fill the application form

Step 6: Pay the NEET counselling fee

Step 7: Lock options

WBmcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG Counselling Process

Step 1: Enroll and pay online fee

Step 2: Publication of seat matrix - Round 1

Step 3: Registration, choice filling and locking of choices

Step 4: Seat allotment process – Round 1

Step 5: Result publication - Round 1

Step 6: Reporting for admission at the allotted institution – Round 1

Step 7: Subsequent rounds

