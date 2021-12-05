West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 to begin soon. See dates, process

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Applicants will have to fill WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 application, which includes registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, result and reporting
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be started by the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare soon. Aspirants who fulfill the NEET cut off for this year can register and apply online for the West Bengal seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be started by the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare soon. Aspirants who fulfill the NEET cut off for this year can register and apply online for the West Bengal seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.
State authorities conduct NEET UG counselling for admissions to 85 per cent state quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.
State authorities conduct NEET UG counselling for admissions to 85 per cent state quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducts the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.
The state and central counselling committees, including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) have not announced the dates for NEET 2021 UG counselling yet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state and central counselling committees, including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) have not announced the dates for NEET 2021 UG counselling yet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Applicants will have to fill WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 application, which includes registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, result and reporting.
Applicants will have to fill WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 application, which includes registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotment, result and reporting.
How to register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021
How to register for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021
Step 1: Visit the official West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 1: Visit the official West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling website - wbmcc.nic.in.