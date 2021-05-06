Those arriving in West Bengal by train must carry negative RT-PCR report, the Railways said today citing an order from the chief secretary of the state.

West Bengal is the latest among a number of states, which have made it mandatory for passengers to carry negative RT-PCR tests, in order to gain entry into the state.

"The Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal have issued an order... Incoming passengers by long-distance trains and inter-state buses will also mandatorily carry RT- PCR negative test reports.

"No West Bengal-bound passenger is expected to board a train or bus with destination in West Bengal without such a test report. Random checking will be arranged in this regard, for inter alia, checking the authenticity of the test reports also," the Railways said quoting the state government order.

West Bengal, which was in election mode with the Assembly poll results being announced on May 2, has reported a huge surge in cases in the past few days.

On Wednesday, the state registered its highest single-day spike of 18,102 COVID cases pushing the tally to 9,16,635, state health department bulletin said. The death toll went up to 11,847 after 103 fatalities due to the deadly virus were recorded in the state, it added. The state has three days back concluded a prolonged assembly elections. Since Tuesday, there are 17,073 recoveries in the state. The number of active cases climbed up to 1,21,872. In the last 24 hours, 59,519 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin said.

