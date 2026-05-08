West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Will BJP reveal chief minister face today ahead of historic swearing-in?

West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The oath taking ceremony of the next Chief Minister of West Bengal is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won the Bengal election with a landslide has not yet announced the name of the chief minister-elect. There are expectations that the name of the next West Bengal chief minister will be declared today.

The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party was reduced to 80 seats. Track West Bengal CM announcement LIVE Updates at Livemint.