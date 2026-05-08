West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Will BJP reveal chief minister face today ahead of historic swearing-in?

West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The oath taking ceremony of the next Chief Minister of West Bengal is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won the Bengal election with a landslide has not yet announced the name of the chief minister-elect. There are expectations that the name of the next West Bengal chief minister will be declared today.
The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led party was reduced to 80 seats. Track West Bengal CM announcement LIVE Updates at Livemint.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Even as the Bengal Governor has dissolved the Assembly as its term ended on May 7, Mamata Banerjee, who has refused to resign as the chief minister, remains the ‘Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal’ on X.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata today ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Amit Shah is also likely to hold detailed deliberations on the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities.
It is likely that the name of the chief minister-elect be announced today.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The state government of West Bengal has been placed under the Governor's administration as the last term of the Mamata Banerjee government ended on May 7. The swearing-in has been scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
The Governor, RN Ravi, on Thursday, May 7, dissolved the Assembly, paving way for the new government formation.
West Bengal CM announcement LIVE: The BJP, which won a landslide majority and is slated to form its first government in the state, has stepped up preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.
But as the oath-taking draws nearer, there are a few names that are doing rounds as the top choice to run the Bengal government. Those are – Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, and Samik Bhattacharya.
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