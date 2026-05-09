West Bengal New CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as Bengal CM today

West Bengal New CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the chief minister today, May 9. Suvendu Adhikari's name was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah during the legislative party meeting on Friday. After his name was announced, the chief minister-elect met Governor RN Ravi and staked a claim to form the first BJP-led government in the state. Track live updates on Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony here.
This is the first BJP government in Bengal and to stake claim to form the government, Suvendu Adhikari was accompanied by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Sukanta Majumdar and Santanu Thakur, Odisha Chief Minister and co-observer of the BJP legislature party meeting, Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya, other senior leaders of the party's state unit like Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, and Tapas Roy. Stay tuned for West Bengal New CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates.
BJP's Adhikari Suvendu, who contested from Nandigram seat, holds a post graduate degree. The 57-year-old winning candidate declared ₹85.87 lakh worth of assets. He has 29 criminal cases registered against him.
Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has been elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state and ending Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.
His oath-taking will be attended by a number of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers. Home Minister Amit Shah is in West Bengal to attend the swearing-in ceremony. It is likely that PM Narendra Modi will also travel to Bengal to attend it. Track Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates here.
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