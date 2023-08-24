comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 11:10:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577.25 0.06%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 250.5 0.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.8 -0.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.95 0.06%
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal: 12-hour bandh in Siliguri over murder of a minor girl
Back

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Siliguri over the murder of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

“We will observe a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on Thursday against the brutal murder," VHP leader of north Bengal, Rakesh Agarwal said as quoted by Telegraph India.

Due to the bandh, police and administration have made arrangements to prevent any breach of law and order, sources told the daily.

DCP Abhishek Gupta said that person who allegedly attempted to assault and then killed her has been arrested.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Siliguri Metropolitan police, DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "The minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri's Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school. The person who allegedly attempted to assault the minor girl sexually and then killed her has been arrested."

(More details awaited)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App