West Bengal: 12-hour bandh in Siliguri over murder of a minor girl

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

VHP calls for bandh in Siliguri over murder of minor girl; suspect arrested.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Siliguri over the murder of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

“We will observe a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on Thursday against the brutal murder," VHP leader of north Bengal, Rakesh Agarwal said as quoted by Telegraph India.

Due to the bandh, police and administration have made arrangements to prevent any breach of law and order, sources told the daily.

DCP Abhishek Gupta said that person who allegedly attempted to assault and then killed her has been arrested.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Siliguri Metropolitan police, DCP Abhishek Gupta said, "The minor girl was murdered at an abandoned place in Siliguri's Matigara area on Monday, as she was returning home from her school. The person who allegedly attempted to assault the minor girl sexually and then killed her has been arrested."

(More details awaited)

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
