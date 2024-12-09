West Bengal News: At least three people were killed in suspected bomb explosions in the Khayartala area under the ​​Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, on Monday morning, according to local TV reports. The house where the bombs were being made, also reportedly collapsed.

West Bengal Police have arrived at the scene and begun investigating the incident.

Early reports indicate that the deaths were caused by blasts from country-made bombs.

Also Read | ED conducts searches in WB over alleged lottery fraud & money laundering case

The victims, Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar, both residents of Khairatala, and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony, were allegedly involved in making bombs inside a house when the explosion occurred, stated reports.