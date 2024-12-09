West Bengal News: At least three people were killed in suspected bomb explosions in the Khayartala area under the ​​Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad district, West Bengal, on Monday morning, according to local TV reports. The house where the bombs were being made, also reportedly collapsed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Police have arrived at the scene and begun investigating the incident.

Early reports indicate that the deaths were caused by blasts from country-made bombs.

The victims, Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar, both residents of Khairatala, and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony, were allegedly involved in making bombs inside a house when the explosion occurred, stated reports.