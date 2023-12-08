West Bengal news: 9 newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad Medical College
According to authorities, the babies were shifted from the SNCU at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to Murshidabad due to lack of proper facilities. The sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college leading to the unfortunate deaths
In West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College tragic befell, when nine newborns died within a span of twenty four hours. Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment, hospital officials informed said.