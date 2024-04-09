West Bengal news: Constable grievously injured after miscreants attack Sandeshkhali police camp; 3 TMC leaders arrested
Police have registered a suo moto case and arrested 3 TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in the attack.
A policeman was seriously wounded after he was allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants at a police camp in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday.
