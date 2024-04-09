A policeman was seriously wounded after he was allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants at a police camp in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The injured police constable, identified as Sandip Saha, is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, and his condition is "very critical", said a PTI report citing a police officer.

"Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment," PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

Two other cops, present in the camp, were also beaten up but their injuries were not serious, according to the report.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing people familiar with the matter, Saha was alone in the police camp when the incident happened. It is suspected that the attackers had come on a motorcycle.

“Investigation is going on. One constable was injured. We have detained three persons for interrogation," said an officer of the Sandeshkhali police station, as per the HT report.

The police have registered a suo moto case in this connection and arrested three persons, known in the locality as Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, for their alleged involvement in the attack on Saha at Sitalia police camp.

According to the PTI report, the initial probe has revealed that Saha had a tiff with the trio a few weeks back and “this could be the reason for the attack".

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been in the limelight following a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials being attacked by villagers when they went there to conduct a raid at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh in connection with the ration distribution scam.

Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali were levelled against Trinamool Congress' local leaders.

Shajahan was arrested on February 29 on the orders of the Calcutta high court and was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

