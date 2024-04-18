West Bengal news: No one can restrict movement of Governor, says CV Ananda Bose, calls off Cooch Behar tour
KOLKATA : Acting on the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed tour to Cooch Behar, during which he intended to "oversee" the polling process.
