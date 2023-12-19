comScore
West Bengal news: Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah area
West Bengal news: Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah area

 Livemint

Fire breaks out in Howrah's Ranihati area in West Bengal

Fire breaks out in a paper mill in West Bengal (Representative image)Premium
Fire breaks out in a paper mill in West Bengal (Representative image)

Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah's Ranihati area in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are underway.

Howrah Fire Officer, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that they received the information about the fire incident at around 4:30 am. Subsequently, five fire tenders reached the incident spot to douse the blaze. There is no information about any casualties in this incident, the fire officer added.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited)

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 08:51 AM IST
