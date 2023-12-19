West Bengal news: Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah area

Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah's Ranihati area in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Howrah Fire Officer, Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said that they received the information about the fire incident at around 4:30 am. Subsequently, five fire tenders reached the incident spot to douse the blaze. There is no information about any casualties in this incident, the fire officer added.

(This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

