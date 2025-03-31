West Bengal news: Fire erupts in unauthorised stall at Magrahat railway station

Kolkata: A fire broke out on Monday in an unauthorised vending stall at Magrahat railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The fire was reported at 2.48 pm in Magrahat station in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section of Eastern Railway's Sealdah division, the official said.

The minor blaze was put out with fire extinguishers by railway officials, he said.