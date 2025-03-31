West Bengal news: Fire erupts in unauthorised stall at Magrahat railway station

The fire was reported at 2.48 pm in Magrahat station in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section of Eastern Railway's Sealdah division

PTI
Published31 Mar 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.(AFP)

Kolkata: A fire broke out on Monday in an unauthorised vending stall at Magrahat railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Also Read | Hundreds ordered to evacuate as fire erupts at huge California battery storage plant

The fire was reported at 2.48 pm in Magrahat station in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section of Eastern Railway's Sealdah division, the official said.

The minor blaze was put out with fire extinguishers by railway officials, he said.

Also Read | Fire at Maha Kumbh! Blaze erupts at ’kalpvasi’ tent in Prayagraj due to gas leak

Train services in the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section, which was stopped for safety issues, were restored after the fire was put out, the official said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal news: Fire erupts in unauthorised stall at Magrahat railway station
MoreLess
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.