Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  West Bengal news: Miscreants open fire at Gram Panchayat office in Howrah, 2 injured

West Bengal news: Miscreants open fire at Gram Panchayat office in Howrah, 2 injured

Livemint

West Bengal news: Two people were injured after some miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in West Bengal's Howrah.

West Bengal: Miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in Howrah on Thursday.

Two people were injured after three-four miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in Domjur of West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday.

"Panchayat Pradhan was present at the office at the time of the firing and he ducked under the table to protect himself," DCP South Biswajit Mahato was quoted by ANI as saying.

More details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.