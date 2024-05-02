West Bengal news: Two people were injured after some miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in West Bengal's Howrah.

Two people were injured after three-four miscreants opened fire at Gram Panchayat office in Domjur of West Bengal's Howrah on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Panchayat Pradhan was present at the office at the time of the firing and he ducked under the table to protect himself," DCP South Biswajit Mahato was quoted by ANI as saying.

More details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!