West Bengal news: Nine killed in head-on collision between car and truck in Purulia

Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, PTI reported citing police officials.
“The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district,” an officer said.
"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI.
The police are investigating the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)
