West Bengal news: Nine killed in head-on collision between car and truck in Purulia

A head-on collision between a truck and an SUV in Purulia, West Bengal resulted in nine fatalities. 

Published20 Jun 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a trailer truck on the national highway in Balarampur, Purulia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in West Bengal's Purulia district on Friday morning, PTI reported citing police officials.

“The accident occurred around 6.30 am on NH-18 in Namshol village within the Balarampur Police Station limits in the district,” an officer said.

"The head-on collision took place between an SUV and a truck on the highway, killing all nine occupants of the four-wheeler," Balarampur Police Station in-charge Soumyadeep Mallick told PTI.

The police are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
