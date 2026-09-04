West Bengal news: Railways cancels 8 trains as ground sinks in Maldah Division after heavy rains — Full list here

Railway cancelled 8 trains scheduled for Friday after tragic collapse of ground at "Tildanga–New Farakka" in Maldah Division. This affected train connectivity between north and south Bengal. Due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday land caved in between New Farakka and Kalidanga railway stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an Eastern Railway official informed PTI on Thursday.

"Land subsidence occurred under the railway tracks between New Farakka and Kalidanga stations on Wednesday night due to heavy rain," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Alerting passengers about ‘land subsidence’ that impacted train services, Eastern Railway further informed that train number 13429 running between Malda Town and Anand Vihar Terminal express has been diverted via Bihar's Kiul Junction towards Munger railway station (MGR) and Katihar Junction (KIR).

The post on X states, “Due to land subsidence at New Farakka over Malda Division, certain train services have been diverted or cancelled.”

13466 — Malda Town - Howrah Intercity Express 13465 — Howrah Intercity Express - Malda Town 53028 — Malda Town - Azimganj Passenger 12041 — Howrah Junction - New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi 12042 — New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi - Howrah Junction 13161 — Kolkata Chitpur -Balurghat 13011 — Howrah - Malda Town 13141 — Sealdah - New Alipurduar

Also Read | Heavy rain likely across north, central and east India over the next few days

The 13063 Howrah-Balurghat Express and the 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express scheduled for Friday were also cancelled.

On Thursday, the authorities announced cancellation of 23 train services “due to land subsidence.” Besides this, 30 trains were diverted, 3 others were short terminated and one was rescheduled.

While some trains connecting Chennai and Tiruchirappalli with New Jalpaiguri were diverted via Nalhati and Azimganj, other trains that were cancelled included the 13169 Sealdah-Saharsa Hate Bazare Express and the Malda Town-Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express.

West Bengal forecast today According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy downpour measuring 7 to 11 cm was recorded at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal during the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 am on 3 September.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over all the districts of South Bengal with Heavy Rain (07-11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over East Burdwan, Birbhum, Mursidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas districts of South Bengal. Also,Thunderstorm, Lightning & gusty wind (Speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal," the weather office said.