An altercation broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers when BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visited Durgapur on Monday morning. Later, police officials controlled the situation.

“This is their (TMC) attitude. Some people had come here to protest and they have been removed. So many people have come here to see me, that is why they (TMC) are protesting," Dilp Ghosh told media persons.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

