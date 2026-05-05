West Bengal on IMD's orange alert for heavy rains; Delhi braces for more showers today — Weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, predicting heavy downpour during the day on 5 May.

Besides this, the weather office warned of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40–60 kmph) and hailstorm activity over Northwest, Central and East India on Tuesday.

IMD issued an orange alert for 7 states.

IMD has urged residents living in the affected region to follow safety protocols. Given below are the safety guidelines one should adhere to during extreme weather conditions.

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Stay indoors during thunderstorms

Avoid taking shelter under trees

Unplug electrical appliances

Drive carefully & avoid waterlogged areas

Secure loose outdoor items

Also Read | IndiGo issues advisory for Srinagar as rain disrupt operations in Kashmir

Predicting thunderstorms in Rajasthan over the next few days, IMD has forecast, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 05th & 06th and on 10th and West Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th,” in its latest weather bulletin.

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IMD warned of isolated heavy rainfall in the following regions

Arunachal Pradesh on 5 May

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim until 6 May

Bihar on 6 May

Also Read | IMD forecasts isolated thunderstorms and rain in Delhi

Hot and humid weather Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till 6 May; Rayalaseema on 5 May; Gujarat on 9 and 10 May; and Konkan and Goa over the coming 3 days.

Temperature forecast Amid the presence of “Western Disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies” and other prevailing weather conditions, the Met Department has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 4 to 6°C for Northwest India during 5 to 9 May. A gradual fall in maximum temperatures of 2-3°C is likely over Central India till 6 May, with no significant change thereafter, IMD said.

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Maharashtra residents can expect a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over the next 3 days. Delhi residents can expect a drop in maximum temperatures of 3-5°C over the next 24 hours, and a rise of 5-7°C thereafter.

From 10 May onwards, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region.

Delhi weather today Safdarjung, the primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 °C on 4 May, which is nearly 7.1°C below normal. IMD lifted the yellow alert warning for rains in the national capital and forecast, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon/ evening.”

During the day, the maximum temperature is expected to be markedly below normal by around 5.1°C and will most likely settle in the range of 31°C to 33°C. Moving to the minimum temperature in the national capital, IMD has forecast it will also be markedly below normal by around 5.1°C and is expected to hover anywhere between 18°C and 20°C.

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