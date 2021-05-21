Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal: Oxygen leakage in hospital triggers panic among Covid patients

West Bengal: Oxygen leakage in hospital triggers panic among Covid patients

Premium
The leakage was detected in a pipe supplying oxygen to the Covid block of the hospital.
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST PTI

  • Oxygen leakage happened at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on Friday
  • No one was injured and no other sorts of damage were reported due to the incident

Oxygen leakage at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri triggered panic among COVID patients and their families on Friday morning, officials said.

Oxygen leakage at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri triggered panic among COVID patients and their families on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 9.15 am when the leakage was detected in a pipe supplying oxygen to the Covid block of the hospital, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The incident happened around 9.15 am when the leakage was detected in a pipe supplying oxygen to the Covid block of the hospital, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The oxygen clouded the room where the leak was detected, triggering panic among the patients who thought that fire may have broken out.

The COVID patients started running out in panic amid the chaos, while large number of people, including their family members, gathered outside the block.

Soon, the fire brigade was informed and two fire tenders were rushed from the Matigara fire station, officials said.

The situation was brought under control after stopping the oxygen supply for some time, they said.

No one was injured and no other sorts of damage were reported due to the incident, they added.

The leakage was repaired and normalcy returned, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!