Results for around 74,000 panchayat seats in West Bengal will be declared today. Counting for all seats began at 8am and the initial trends are expected to be released by the end of the day.

"The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to continue for the next two days. It will take time for the ballots to be counted and the results to be compiled. We are hopeful that a trend will be available by the end of the day," a State Election Commission official noted.

Here are 10 things you should know:

1) Counting for all panchayat seats in West Bengal began at 339 counting centres across 22 districts.

2) In a bid to prevent any untoward incident, all the counting centres will be guarded by state police personnel and central forces while Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed outside the counting centres.

3) West Bengal State Election Commission had declared voting as void and announced re-election on several seats after incidents of vote-tampering, violence, electoral malfeasance and voter intimidation were reported.

4) Fresh elections to 696 panchayat seats were conducted on Monday which witnessed a voter turnout of 69.85 percent till 5 pm. Comparatively, a voter turnout of 80.71 percent was recorded on Saturday.

5) "No major untoward incidents were reported from the districts where repolling is underway. A couple of stray incidents happened and those were managed by the police," an SEC official said about the polling on Monday

6) With 4 more deaths reported, the total death toll in the violence-struck state has gone up to 42 since the announcement of polls on June 8.

7)TMC leader Sougata Roy while speaking about the violence in West Bengal said, "It would have been better if the elections were held in a peaceful atmosphere. Unfortunately, so many people were killed. It is the duty of the SEC to ensure that elections are held peacefully. The culture of political violence must end," he said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha demanded that the “elections should be held again under the watchful eyes of courts"

8) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. Bose had been conducting visits to violence-struck districts of the state.

9) BJP President JP Nadda formed a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the violence struck areas and submit a report. The committee includes former Union minister and party MP Ravishankar Prasad, (convenor), former Mumbai Police commissioner, Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy, and Rekha Verma.

10) West Bengal Panchayat elections were held on July 8 to decide the fates of 2.06 lakh candidates. During the polling period, security forces from the Centre and the state were deployed at all 61,636 polling booths to ensure a free and fair election.

