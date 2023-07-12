On West Bengal panchayat election, State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...I must say that election has already been reduced to a farce, macabre dancing of the mockery of democracy was witnessed by all...It was well anticipated. According to our apprehension, violence, nexus between ruling party, Police, Election Commission - threatening & intimidation, unprecedented scale of violence has been unleased resulting in the death of more than 40 persons. After the counting, post-poll violence will be unleashed..."