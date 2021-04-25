The remaining 40% of the capacity will be dedicated as "Day Care beds, Emergency triage and for emergency non-Covid treatment like dialysis and emergency surgeries," said the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC).
"Clinical Establishments (CEs) have taken measures to enhance the bed capacity but the present capacity is unsatisfactory and failing to fulfil the requirements," an advisory by the commission read.
"Now, it is apprehended that many lives may be lost if Covid beds are not enhanced. Sixty percent of the sanctioned beds in the CEs must be dedicated for Covid treatment," it added.
The hospitals which have already designated 60% of their bed strength to treat coronavirus patients should not reduce them, the WBCERC said.
"The advisory, however, will not be applicable to CEs wherein government requisitioned Covid beds or CEs serving as a charitable organisation," the advisory stated.
The CEs were asked to submit a report to the WBCERC on steps in accordance with the order.