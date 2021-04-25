Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, a regulatory body for private hospitals has asked clinical establishments in West Bengal to earmark 60% of their total bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

The decision was taken in view of a "crisis of beds" due to the spike in infections.

The remaining 40% of the capacity will be dedicated as "Day Care beds, Emergency triage and for emergency non-Covid treatment like dialysis and emergency surgeries," said the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC).

"Clinical Establishments (CEs) have taken measures to enhance the bed capacity but the present capacity is unsatisfactory and failing to fulfil the requirements," an advisory by the commission read.

"Now, it is apprehended that many lives may be lost if Covid beds are not enhanced. Sixty percent of the sanctioned beds in the CEs must be dedicated for Covid treatment," it added.

The hospitals which have already designated 60% of their bed strength to treat coronavirus patients should not reduce them, the WBCERC said.

"The advisory, however, will not be applicable to CEs wherein government requisitioned Covid beds or CEs serving as a charitable organisation," the advisory stated.

The CEs were asked to submit a report to the WBCERC on steps in accordance with the order.

Cases in West Bengal

The state on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061.

The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state taking the total number of cured people to 6,35,802, the bulletin said.

The number of actives cases currently is 81,375.

Kolkata recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,970 Covid-19 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas reported 2,821 infections.

Altogether 55,060 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal since Friday.

With inputs from agencies.





