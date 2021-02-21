West Bengal: Piyush Goyal dedicates projects to improve rail infrastructure

The Railways has been providing new lifts and escalators in all important stations for the benefit of passengers. Construction of two new lifts for use of passenger at the Alipurduar Jn station, built at a cost of about Rs. 80.8 lakhs will prove to be very helpful for passengers especially senior citizens and Divyangs to move from platforms - 1, 2, and 3 to other platforms.

