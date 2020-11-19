Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >West Bengal plastic factory blast: 4 killed, 4 critically injured in explosion
Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris.

West Bengal plastic factory blast: 4 killed, 4 critically injured in explosion

1 min read . 01:44 PM IST PTI

  • The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart," he said.

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.