West Bengal plastic factory blast: 4 killed, 4 critically injured in explosion
- The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said
Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.
"Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart," he said.
A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
